Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk

Published: 12:15 PM September 20, 2021

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in favour of sharing the event with her family - Credit: Chris Flack

Caroline Flack's mother Christine has pledged to open a 'grief café' in Norfolk in honour of her daughter.

It comes after she presented an award named in Caroline's honour to Charmaine George, who set up the country's first grief café following her son's death.

The café allows those who have been bereaved to meet others in similar situations and share their stories. During lockdown, a number of virtual grief cafés were held.

When presenting the award, organised by a national newspaper, Christine said: "I couldn’t have thought of anyone better than Charmaine. She really deserves it.

“What she did is so important. If you can talk to someone that understands it’s so different.

“It’s hard every day. Someone said to me, ‘Oh, do you sometimes think of things that bring her to mind?’

“And I said to them, ‘They’re not out of your mind, not ever. You feel funny if it slips your mind for a second. They’re there constantly’.”

Caroline, who grew up near Thetford and went to school in Watton, took her own life in February last year.

She was best-known for presenting major TV reality shows including The X-Factor, Love Island and TMI Friday, in a career which spanned around 20 years.

During the awards ceremony, Christine paid tribute to Caroline adding: “She was a strong personality.

“She worked hard, and she did the job she wanted to do. She loved every single minute of it.

“In front of the camera, I think she came alive. But at home, she always had doubts.

“She’d only need one bad comment and it would hurt and then she would say, ‘Oh, I won’t take any notice.’ But she did, and you know she did.

“When she was in a good frame of mind, she would talk about it. But when she was in a bad frame of mind, you couldn’t talk to her. So that was a frightening thing.”