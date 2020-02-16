'My heart is broken': Caroline Flack's boyfriend in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his "heart is broken" following the death of the TV presenter.

Lewis Burton, the former boyfriend of he TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Lewis Burton, the former boyfriend of he TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Norfolk-born broadcaster was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London after taking her own life.

Burton, who was not allowed to have any contact with his girlfriend since late last year due to her bail conditions over charges of an alleged assault on him, said that he would now be her "voice" and would "get all the answers", in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Beside a picture of them together, he wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

Burton, 27, added: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud every day.

"I love you with all my heart."

The family of the former Love Island host, who grew up near Thetford, and went to school at Wayland High School in Watton, confirmed that she died on Saturday.

The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities but also questions about the decision to press ahead with prosecuting for the alleged assault on Burton, as well as the pressures faced by TV celebrities from the press and social media.

Flack, who was described as "vulnerable" by her management, stepped down from presenting the current winter series of dating reality show Love Island after she was alleged to have assaulted Burton at her then-flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court and was released on bail, with conditions that stopped her having contact with her boyfriend ahead of a trial in March.

In a statement released on Saturday night, her management company, Money Talent Management, criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for pressing ahead with what it called her "show trial" even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

*For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org