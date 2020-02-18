Caroline Flack: Love Island narrator pays tribute to former host

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling paid tribute to former host Caroline Flack at the beginning of Monday night's episode of the ITV dating show. Picture: Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA Wire Archant

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Norfolk-raised television star Caroline Flack's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm" as the show paid tribute to her on Monday.

Caroline Flack visiting her old high school in Watton during their rehersals for a big show in 2008. Picture:Sonya Duncan Caroline Flack visiting her old high school in Watton during their rehersals for a big show in 2008. Picture:Sonya Duncan

The ITV2 dating show did not air over the weekend after the former presenter was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, having taken her own life.

After being born in Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield, Miss Flack's family moved to Scotgate Close in Great Hockham after her father received a promotion whilst working for Coca-Cola.

She grew up near Thetford and went to school near Watton, before returning to London to embark upon a career that would lead her to the presenting berth on Love Island.

The show returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015.

Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

As footage of the sea and the sound of waves played, Mr Stirling said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers."

He continued: "Like many of you right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

"My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show.

"You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."

A picture of the presenter then appeared, with the words "Caroline Louise Flack 1979-2020".

Prior to her death, ITV said the door was open for Miss Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team "continued to offer her support".

Director of television Kevin Lygo also confirmed companion show Love Island: Aftersun would not air on Monday evening, while the Morning After podcast would also not take place on Tuesday.

He said: "Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show's success."