Exclusive

Caroline Flack's family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family. Archant

The family of Norfolk TV celebrity Caroline Flack have revealed moving details of her funeral service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family. The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Two hundred relatives and friends from across the world gathered at Greenacres at Colney on the edge of Norwich to say a heartfelt farewell to the former Love Island presenter in a service which lasted nearly two hours.

Miss Flack, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at her east London home last month,

Her mother Chris said: 'There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.

'All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

'Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I'm A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more.'

Mrs Flack added; 'Her friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl.

'There were tributes from family members, her closest friends and two wonderful live performances by Lucie Jones singing 'She Used To Be Mine' from the Waitress and a song written for Caroline 'The Sulking Room' by her close friend Ciara.'

TV personality Keith Lemon - a close friend of Miss Flack's - made T-shirts for charity which the family wore on the day.

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Flack said the family wanted to particularly thank Paul and Sharon from Allcock family funeral directors.

'They looked after Carrie for me and were the greatest comfort every day to my family.

'They made everything perfect on the day from decorating the hall with flowers, directing the service from start to finish and simply taking care of us. I sincerely thank them.'

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick. Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Ms Flack added: 'Also thanks to Rose at the Black Horse for the reception and again making it perfect for my family and all the extra guests. A big thank you too to Gary for the beautiful flowers, they were even more beautiful than I expected.'

She said the family appreciated the privacy given to the family and friends on the day by the media.

'All online activity was stopped for the day with no phones seen anywhere at the service or the wake. No photos have been posted of that day by anyone actually at the wake and I thank every one for respecting the family's wishes,' said Mrs Flack.

Following her death, Miss Flack's family released a message to the EDP that she had written days before her death.

She wrote that 'my whole world and future was swept from under my feet' and how she had lost her career and her home.

Miss Flack grew up in Great Hockham and East Wretham went to school in Watton.

*For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org.