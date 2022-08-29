Documentary about Flackstock Festival airs on Sky
- Credit: PA
The creation of a festival remembering Caroline Flack has been made into a documentary.
Friends and family of the TV presenter, who grew up in Norfolk, organised Flackstock to celebrate her life and legacy.
The event in Reading attracted thousands of guests and raised money mental health charities.
The documentary focuses on Caroline's friends, family and colleagues putting on the festival, which took place on July 25.
One of Caroline's friends, Anna Blue said: "Everyone wanted to put a different full stop on things and to try and to say and show how much we loved her.
"The elephant in the room became the way her life ended. And nobody wanted that to be her legacy.
"She was very, very close to the charities we were raising funds for, so doing something for them was the perfect way to say goodbye."
There were performances from Ronan Keating, Tom Grennan, Joel Dommett, Professor Green, Natalie Imbruglia and more.
The documentary, Flackstock, aired on Sky Max on August 28 and is available on demand.