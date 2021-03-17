New film tells story of TV star Caroline Flack's life and death

Published: 7:03 AM March 17, 2021

A new documentary telling the story of TV star Caroline Flack's life and death will be screened tonight.

The Love Island presenter, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40, in February last year.

Her family has contributed to tonight's (Wednesday, March 17) Channel 4 programme, ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death’, which will be screened at 9pm.

The documentary feature interviews with her mother Chris Flack, her twin sister Jody and a number of her friends from showbusiness, including Dermot O'Leary.

Her family has also contributed childhood home videos and photographs.

At the inquest into her death, held in London in August last year, coroner Mary Hassell found Miss Flack took her life after learning she would be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend and was fearing publicity around it.

Miss Flack's mother this week said she was nervous about how the documentary would be received.

Mrs Flack said: "We originally wanted it to be a celebration of Carrie's life, but when we started filming it soon became clear there were other important things that need to be said," she said.

"You never know if you have done the right thing but I really think she would be pleased that we have not just sat down and let things happen - we have tried to get the truth out there for her."

Miss Flack was born in Enfield, north London, but spent much of her youth living in Norfolk, first in Thetford and then in nearby East Wretham.

Her sister tells the programme she was desperate for Miss Flack to have an “easy life” away from the public eye.

“‘I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would,” she said.

Life would have been easier but she wasn’t built for an easy life. She was always scared she’d be ridiculed; she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles.”

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.