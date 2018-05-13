Caroline Flack's death sparks petition to reform British press

A petition launched calling on a Government inquiry into the British press following death of Caroline Flack has reached 150,000 signitures.

A petition calling on a Government inquiry into the British press following the death of Caroline Flack has reached 150,000 signatures.

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

The broadcaster who grew up in Norfolk was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London after taking her own life.

In the petition's description, it said: "This campaign is calling on our Government to launch an inquiry into the British press and their practices following the maltreatment of those in the public eye including; Caroline Flack, Harry and Meghan Markle, to name a few.

"The headlines, harassment and trial by media has to end and they must be held accountable."

File photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack.The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. Picture: PA Images/Ian West File photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack.The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. Picture: PA Images/Ian West

The petition, which received 150,000 signatures in four hours, will now be considered for discussion in parliament due to the amount of support.

As a child, Miss Flack attended Great Hockham Primary School and Wayland High School in Watton, before going on to study music and theatre at Bodywork Company in Cambridge.