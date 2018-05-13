Search

Advanced search

Caroline Flack's death sparks petition to reform British press

PUBLISHED: 16:20 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 16 February 2020

A petition launched calling on a Government inquiry into the British press following death of Caroline Flack has reached 150,000 signitures. Picture: PA/ Change.org

A petition launched calling on a Government inquiry into the British press following death of Caroline Flack has reached 150,000 signitures. Picture: PA/ Change.org

Archant

A petition calling on a Government inquiry into the British press following the death of Caroline Flack has reached 150,000 signatures.

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBCPasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

The broadcaster who grew up in Norfolk was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London after taking her own life.

You may also want to watch:

In the petition's description, it said: "This campaign is calling on our Government to launch an inquiry into the British press and their practices following the maltreatment of those in the public eye including; Caroline Flack, Harry and Meghan Markle, to name a few.

"The headlines, harassment and trial by media has to end and they must be held accountable."

File photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack.The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. Picture: PA Images/Ian WestFile photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack.The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. Picture: PA Images/Ian West

The petition, which received 150,000 signatures in four hours, will now be considered for discussion in parliament due to the amount of support.

As a child, Miss Flack attended Great Hockham Primary School and Wayland High School in Watton, before going on to study music and theatre at Bodywork Company in Cambridge.

Most Read

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

STORM DENNIS: Hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are without power as engineers work to fix issues caused by storm Dennis. Photo: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They know we’re giving everything’ - McLean so disappointed to not take points off Liverpool

Kenny McLean tracks match-winner Sadio Mane during Norwich City's 1-0 home defeat to leaders Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I can’t just tell the government Norfolk is full’: MP on pressures for new housing

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon has spoken about demand for new homes. Picture: Antony Kelly

Seven injured in two car crash

Seven people were injured in a crash between two cars near Wretham. Picture: Google
Drive 24