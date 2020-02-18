Inquest into death of Caroline Flack to open this week

The inquest into the death of Norfolk-raised TV presenter Caroline Flack is due to open on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The hearing will open and adjourn at Poplar Coroner's Court in London in the morning, a representative of the court has said.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, having taken her own life.

Miss Flack was born in Enfield, but grew up in Norfolk - her family moved to Scotgate Close in Great Hockham after her father received a promotion while working for Coca-Cola.

She spent much of her childhood living close to Thetford and went to school near Watton, before returning to London to embark upon a career that would lead her to the presenting berth on Love Island.

The ITV2 dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered his friend's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm".

As footage of the sea and the sound of waves played, Mr Stirling said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers."

Prior to her death, ITV said the door was open for Miss Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team "continued to offer her support".

Director of television Kevin Lygo also confirmed companion show Love Island: Aftersun would not air on Monday evening, while the Morning After podcast would also not take place on Tuesday.

He said: "Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show's success."