Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of Caroline Flack to open this week

PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 18 February 2020

An inquest into the death of Norfolk-raised TV presenter Caroline Flack will open on Wednesday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An inquest into the death of Norfolk-raised TV presenter Caroline Flack will open on Wednesday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The inquest into the death of Norfolk-raised TV presenter Caroline Flack is due to open on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The hearing will open and adjourn at Poplar Coroner's Court in London in the morning, a representative of the court has said.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, having taken her own life.

Miss Flack was born in Enfield, but grew up in Norfolk - her family moved to Scotgate Close in Great Hockham after her father received a promotion while working for Coca-Cola.

She spent much of her childhood living close to Thetford and went to school near Watton, before returning to London to embark upon a career that would lead her to the presenting berth on Love Island.

READ MORE: 'We'd bring back tadpoles in jam jars' - Caroline Flack's fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

The ITV2 dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered his friend's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm".

As footage of the sea and the sound of waves played, Mr Stirling said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers."

READ MORE: Outrage over Caroline Flack biography announced two days after her death

Prior to her death, ITV said the door was open for Miss Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team "continued to offer her support".

Director of television Kevin Lygo also confirmed companion show Love Island: Aftersun would not air on Monday evening, while the Morning After podcast would also not take place on Tuesday.

He said: "Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show's success."

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Most Read

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our town is a laughing stock’ - Town hits out at council following ‘shambles’ of a meeting

Members of the public descended on an Attleborough Town Council meeting, which had barred the public and press. Photo: Bethany Wales

Shop held up by man who ‘appeared to have handgun’

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Retired private investigator drowned after Mercedes overturned into pond, inquest hears

The B1172 closed after the crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.
Drive 24