Tributes paid to popular former teacher and town councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former teacher and town councillor who had a passion for helping children and young people.

Carole Fields, of Sheringham, has died aged 79. Mrs Fields worked as a teacher for many years at the town’s community primary school and nursery, and later served as a school governor and town councillor.

Rachael Carter, the school’s headteacher and Mrs Fields’ niece, said she would be fondly remembered by many.

Mrs Carter said: “She was devoted to doing her best for the children and young people of the town. Her life’s ambition was to help everyone to do their best.”

Mrs Fields was born in Skegness, and she moved to Sheringham in 1946 when her father’s job brought the family to the town.

She had one sister, Gina, and they had a close relationship throughout their lives and lived in houses opposite each other for much of the past 30 years.

Mrs Fields attended North Walsham High School and trained to be a teacher at Hockerill Training College. She worked at Thorpe Hamlet School in Norwich for 11 years before moving onto Sheringham’s primary school.

Tim Groves, a friend and fellow teacher, said: “As a staff and school we had great fun and I will never forget the pantomime we put on for the children with Carole of course playing the role of the Fairy Godmother.

She worked tirelessly as a teacher for whom nothing was too much trouble be it for a pupil or member of staff. It’s true to say that over the years Carole touched so many lives in Sheringham.”

She married in 1968 to her husband David - who died last year. They were together for more than 50 years.

Mrs Carter said: “They met at one of the local clubs when Carole was out having a drink with her father. David - my uncle - had lived in Sheringham all his life, he was a Shannock.”

After she retired from teaching, Mrs Fields was a governor not only at the community school, but also at the town’s Woodfields school for special needs.

Mrs Carter said Mrs Fields was a sociable person who loved to meet friends, and also played bowls and enjoyed the theatre.

Sheringham Town Council said in a statement: “Carole Fields was a much respected and admired member of the local community, whose loss will be deeply felt.

“A teacher at Sheringham Primary School for many years, Carole touched the lives of so many residents.

“She was an active member of Sheringham Town Council, serving as chair of the employment committee for a number of years, before stepping down in 2019. Our sympathies are with all of Carole’s friends and family at this time.”

