EACH carol concert will light up King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 28 November 2018

East Anglia Children's Hospice is holding their annual West Norfolk carol concert in King's Lynn, December 6. Photo: EACH

EACH

A children’s charity is holding its annual west Norfolk Christmas carol concert to raise money and celebrate the festive season.

East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) are holding the event at King’s Lynn Minster on ​Thursday, December 6 (6.30pm).

Regional fundraiser Tina Burdett said: “The service will be lead by Rev Christopher Ivory and consist of your favourite carols and a mixture of bible readings and poems. We’re expecting guests from the local community, clubs and businesses to join us and after we’ll have light refreshments.

“The council is supporting us by lighting up the town hall in our charity colours, purple and orange.

“We hold a number of carol services every year across East Anglia and the events are not just about raising money to continue our work, but also coming together at Christmas to celebrate and help light up each life.”

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray
