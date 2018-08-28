EACH carol concert will light up King’s Lynn

A children’s charity is holding its annual west Norfolk Christmas carol concert to raise money and celebrate the festive season.

East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) are holding the event at King’s Lynn Minster on ​Thursday, December 6 (6.30pm).

Regional fundraiser Tina Burdett said: “The service will be lead by Rev Christopher Ivory and consist of your favourite carols and a mixture of bible readings and poems. We’re expecting guests from the local community, clubs and businesses to join us and after we’ll have light refreshments.

“The council is supporting us by lighting up the town hall in our charity colours, purple and orange.

“We hold a number of carol services every year across East Anglia and the events are not just about raising money to continue our work, but also coming together at Christmas to celebrate and help light up each life.”