71-year-old woman found in River Yare named

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 10 February 2020

The body of Carol Catchpole was found in the River Yare. Picture: Archant

A woman who was found in the River Yare has been named at the opening of an inquest.

Carol Catchpole, 71, was found in the water on Friday, January 31, where the river passes under the A47 near Great Yarmouth.

The coastguard sent out a lifeboat and Gorleston and Winterton rescue teams at 8.53pm the previous night, January 30, after a woman was reported missing. They were stood down just after midnight.

Police officers and coastguard teams were then called to the scene just after 8am on January 31, where the body of Mrs Catchpole, of Hurrell Road, Caister-on-Sea, was recovered from the water behind Asda on Acle New Road.

Speaking at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, February 10, assistant coroner, Johanna Thompson gave the cause of death as drowning.

A full inquest is scheduled to take place at the court on April 29.

