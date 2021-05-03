'The universe works in funny ways' - Influencer reunited with lost ring

Published: 11:13 AM May 3, 2021 Updated: 11:20 AM May 3, 2021

Carly Rowena, pictured with her husband, Carly has been reunited with her opal wedding ring after losing it on a trip to Cromer. - Credit: Carly Rowena

An influencer and health coach who lost her one-of-a-kind wedding ring on a trip to the coast, has been reunited with the special piece of jewellery.

Carly Rowena, 33, lost the unique ring which is set with an opal stone during a trip to Cromer with friends on Sunday, April 18.

Following the trip and upon realising she no longer had the item, Carly appealed to her social media followers and readers of this newspaper for help to find the ring.

She said following her appeal, she had been "bowled over" by people's generosity after receiving dozens of messages with offers to assist with the search, use metal detectors and to put up posters in the Cromer to spread the word.

She had even had a session with a psychic, who told her the ring was "in the earth" and "by some toilet paper and what looks like a square handle."

Now, two weeks to the day, during a day out with the same group of friends and following a last-ditch check of layby Carly and her family pulled into on April 18, she has been reunited with her ring.

Carly said the alignment of events was "just bizarre".

She said: "I lost it on a Sunday, then yesterday I went out with the same group of friends and on the way back we pulled over in a layby on the way to Cromer, we had pulled into before."

The family had originally pulled into the layby to allow Carly's two-year-old daughter to go to the toilet and had returned since to search the area, as had friends, but with no success.

This time though, Carly's husband, got out of the car to have a look.

She said: "I asked him to go and look, he got down on his hand and knees, and then had it in his hand. I do believe in fate, maybe he was meant to find it.

"The universe works in really bizarre ways"

Carly said following being reunited with her ring she was going to get it re-sized, to prevent it from being lost in the future.







