Updated
Power restored to homes following disruption
PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 June 2019
Archant
Power has been restored to homes in the Carlton Colville area.
Homes in the NR33 8 area of Lowestoft had been without power since earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, June 11).
You may also want to watch:
The power cut was first reported at 12.26pm today (Tuesday).
A statement on the UK Power Networks wesbite states: "We restored the power cut at 3.01pm.
"We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network."
Comments have been disabled on this article.