Power restored to homes following disruption

A power cut is affecting homes in the NR33 8 Carlton Colville area of Lowestoft, according to UK Power Networks. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Power has been restored to homes in the Carlton Colville area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Homes in the NR33 8 area of Lowestoft had been without power since earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, June 11).

You may also want to watch:

The power cut was first reported at 12.26pm today (Tuesday).

A statement on the UK Power Networks wesbite states: "We restored the power cut at 3.01pm.

"We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network."