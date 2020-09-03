Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Popular music festival hailed as ‘a monumental success’

PUBLISHED: 08:51 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 03 September 2020

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

Paul Thurston

It is a popular music festival that has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Continuing the legacy of a Lowestoft man who died from a rare form of cancer, CARLFest returned with a special virtual festival over the bank holiday weekend at The Mariners Rest in Lowestoft.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Now in it’s ninth year, CARLFest was due to welcome visitors to the popular pub for an array of live music in memory of former barman Dean ‘Carl’ Lawson.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

But amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the festival was successfully streamed online, with performances from 15 acts broadcast on Facebook and YouTube on Friday and Saturday.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

An ‘invite-only’ event in the pub garden on Sunday was hailed by organisers from the Care And Real Lovin’ charitable foundation (CARL) as “a monumental success.”

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

Darren Steger-Lewis, trustee of the charitable foundation set up by Mr Lawson in 2012, said: “The festival went amazingly well, raising over £2,000 for Care And Real Lovin’.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

“The response was humbling, we reached over 20,000 people via our Facebook page and had views of close to 10,000 across the weekend’s performances.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“Although we hope never to have to do the event in this format exclusively, we do plan to incorporate a virtual element into next year – CARLFest X The 10 year anniversary.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“Sunday was a monumental success.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“All that were invited attended and it was operated very safely and securely by the team at the Mariners Rest.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

“All the videos are still available across our Facebook and YouTube pages and the gofundme.com/cf2020 site will remain open until this coming Monday.”

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

After raising £4,000 with the inaugural 2012 event, the group have gone on to raise more than £35,000 to help members of the community who are affected financially due to illness.

Now in it?s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an ?invite-only? event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty MediaNow in it?s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an ?invite-only? event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Mr Lawson was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, which was later identified as Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of the disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or soft tissue.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty MediaNow in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

He went on to work behind the bar of the Mariner’s Rest, becoming popular with customers.

For more information, visit the foundation’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/CareAndRealLovin/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Teen carrying phone and cash for dealer collared while waiting for train

Norwich Railway Station, where Robbie Ryan was arrested with a phone and £1,880 for a drug dealer Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa

How newspaper roundsman kept us all informed during lockdown

Stephen Easter, 67, of Hickling, an old-school newspaper roundsman, running a team of people delivering about 8,000 a week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY