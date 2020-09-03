Gallery

Popular music festival hailed as ‘a monumental success’

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Paul Thurston

It is a popular music festival that has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Continuing the legacy of a Lowestoft man who died from a rare form of cancer, CARLFest returned with a special virtual festival over the bank holiday weekend at The Mariners Rest in Lowestoft.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Now in it’s ninth year, CARLFest was due to welcome visitors to the popular pub for an array of live music in memory of former barman Dean ‘Carl’ Lawson.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

But amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the festival was successfully streamed online, with performances from 15 acts broadcast on Facebook and YouTube on Friday and Saturday.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

An ‘invite-only’ event in the pub garden on Sunday was hailed by organisers from the Care And Real Lovin’ charitable foundation (CARL) as “a monumental success.”

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

Darren Steger-Lewis, trustee of the charitable foundation set up by Mr Lawson in 2012, said: “The festival went amazingly well, raising over £2,000 for Care And Real Lovin’.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

“The response was humbling, we reached over 20,000 people via our Facebook page and had views of close to 10,000 across the weekend’s performances.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“Although we hope never to have to do the event in this format exclusively, we do plan to incorporate a virtual element into next year – CARLFest X The 10 year anniversary.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“Sunday was a monumental success.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

“All that were invited attended and it was operated very safely and securely by the team at the Mariners Rest.

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

“All the videos are still available across our Facebook and YouTube pages and the gofundme.com/cf2020 site will remain open until this coming Monday.”

Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it�s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an �invite-only� event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

After raising £4,000 with the inaugural 2012 event, the group have gone on to raise more than £35,000 to help members of the community who are affected financially due to illness.

Now in it?s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an ?invite-only? event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media Now in it?s ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an ?invite-only? event in the pub garden. Pictures: Inallhonesty Media

Mr Lawson was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, which was later identified as Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of the disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or soft tissue.

Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media Now in its ninth year, CARLFest welcomed visitors to the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, for an 'invite-only' event in the pub garden. PHOTO: Inallhonesty Media

He went on to work behind the bar of the Mariner’s Rest, becoming popular with customers.

For more information, visit the foundation’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/CareAndRealLovin/