CARLFest basks in summer sun as festival enjoys huge turn out

Action from CARLfest 2019, Mariners Rest, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Festival goers are basking in the summer sun this weekend as a four-day music extravagansa draws the crowds to a Lowestoft pub in memory of a much-loved former regular.

Organisers of CARLFest, which is now in its eighth year, have welcomed a capacity crowd to the Mariners Rest in memory of Dean 'Carl' Lawson, who passed away shortly after setting up the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation in 2012.

Trustee Darren Steger-Lewis said: "It has gone so brilliantly so far.

"It has been so busy that sadly we have had to turn people away because the pub is at full capacity. It is rammed.

"There are a lot of new faces and people we haven't seen before, and today has a real family feel to it.

"Every year there's a chance of rain, and last year we lost about £1,000 in donations because we had to move it inside on the Sunday, but this is ideal festival weather and the drinks are flowing."

The festival continues on bank holiday Monday (August 26), with performances from 2pm.

