Can you help police find this missing 58-year-old man?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 58-year-old man who has not been seen in four days.

Carl Gooch, 58, was last seen leaving his home on Angel Road in Norwich at around 2.30pm on Monday, January 20.

He was reported missing to police at 6pm the following day (Tuesday, January 21).

Mr Gooch is described as being 6ft tall, of heavy build with short grey hair and a grey beard.

He was wearing glasses, a blue long sleeve top, dark trousers and black shoes at the time he went missing as shown in the picture.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen Mr Gooch or has information as to his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 333 for Tuesday 21 January.