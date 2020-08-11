Search

Inquest to be held into death of Norwich man whose body was found in river after being missing

PUBLISHED: 08:52 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 11 August 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest will be held today into the death of 58-year-old Norwich man whose body was found in the River Yare.

Carl Gooch was discovered near Eaton Vale Activity Centre, on the outskirts of Norwich on January 25.

At an inquest opening on May 14, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how prior to his death Mr Gooch, who lived in the Angel Road area, had been reported missing.

The court also heard he had been unemployed at the time of his death.

Mr Gooch’s cause of death was given as drowning and depression.

•If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

