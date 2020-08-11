Inquest to be held into death of Norwich man whose body was found in river after being missing

An inquest will be held today into the death of 58-year-old Norwich man whose body was found in the River Yare.

Carl Gooch was discovered near Eaton Vale Activity Centre, on the outskirts of Norwich on January 25.

At an inquest opening on May 14, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how prior to his death Mr Gooch, who lived in the Angel Road area, had been reported missing.

The court also heard he had been unemployed at the time of his death.

Mr Gooch’s cause of death was given as drowning and depression.

