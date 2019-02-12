Missing man found safe in Norfolk

Missing man Carl Barrett. PIC: Facebook. Archant

A man who went missing from his home in Lancashire more than two weeks ago has been found safe in Norfolk.

Carl Barrett, 37, had last been seen in Langho, a village near Blackburn, on Tuesday February 5.

Police believed he may have travelled to Sheffield or Norwich and were concerned that he may not be carrying medication which he needed.

But following an investigation and a public appeal for information, Mr Barrett has been located.

Lancashire police said on Thursday morning that he had been found “safe and well” in Norfolk.