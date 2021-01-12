Charity offers support to get carers to vaccination appointments

Published: 6:22 AM January 12, 2021

Caring Together is offering to help carers that might struggle to get to vaccination appointments. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A charity is offering extra support to help carers get their coronavirus vaccine.

Caring Together, which is a charity supporting carers in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, has announced it is offering to provide support for those who look after a family member or friend who otherwise might struggle to get to their appointment.

Miriam Martin, Caring Together chief executive, said this includes working with the charity's home care team to transporting carers for the vaccine.

She said: “It is important that people who are elderly, have health conditions or play essential roles in helping others are being vaccinated against COVID-19 first. We know many people who are looking after a family member or friend find it hard to attend medical appointments, so we are here and ready to help.

“Whether it is the carer or the person they are looking after who has the appointment, practicalities such as transport or finding replacement care for the person who is being looked after can be a challenge. School closures may now mean childcare is an extra problem for families who are already struggling."

To receive support call Caring Together on 0345 241 0954 or email hello@caringtogether.org



