Carer builds large Christmas crib in his living room

A carer has created a giant Christmas crib, despite not celebrating the big day itself.

Sajimon Raghavan, 45, from Peverell Road in Bowthorpe, Norwich, a practising Hindu, made the traditional festive decoration as part of a competition for the Indian community.

It is the second year he took part in the contest and this year's creation, which sits in pride of place in his living room, is three metres by three metres.

Mr Raghavan, who is married with two daughters, made the structure of the crib out of wood and grass.

He bought the figures, featuring the shepherds, three wise men and Mary and Joseph, off the internet.

The carer spent around £300 on his crib.

Mr Raghavan, who moved to Norwich from Kerala in 2006, said friends were keen to see the decorative structure.

He said: "I like Christmas. I tried to do something different with this year's crib. People are quite impressed."

