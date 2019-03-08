'The town is alive with the sound of music' Village music festival makes a return
PUBLISHED: 10:13 16 May 2019
Archant
Families living in a Norfolk village are being encouraged to warm up their vocal chords and dust off their costumes for its annual music festival.
The Carleton Rode music festival launches at the village hall on Friday May 17 with a barbeque and performance by Carelton Rode Primary pupils.
After food and performances guests will team up for a music quiz, featuring an eclectic mix of questions ranging from "Beethoven to Beyonce".
On Saturday afternoon the village hall will be transformed into a Sound of Music, fancy dress karaoke bar, screening a sing-along version of the classic musical.
Saturday evening there will be a concert at All Saints' church on Chapel Road, organised by Wymondham College music teacher Tania Singleton.
She said: "We want to make it a real community event. The most important thing is for people to have a good time and leave feeling happy."
Proceeds from the festival will go towards kitchen and toilet facilities at the church.