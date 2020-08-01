Carehome celebrate 104th birthday of much-loved resident, Ada

A former land girl who served in the Second World War has celebrated her 104th birthday.

Ada Gamble, was born in Leicester in 1916 and at the age of 14, had her first job as a shoe sales girl earning eight shillings per week.

She has had a very long fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends and, when asked what her secret to her long life was, her reply was “Apple Cider Vinegar” - which she takes regularly with water to help her joints.

During the Second World War, Ada was a land girl managing a farm in Leicester and her then boyfriend, future husband, would travel down the river on a canoe to see her.

Ada has been a resident at the Royal British Legion Halsey House Care Home in Cromer since 2014 and celebrated her 104th birthday on July 16, 2020 with staff, two birthday cakes, nibbles and drinks.

Sharon Hipper, care home manager said: “Ada is a very loved character within the home and is still a very active lady.”