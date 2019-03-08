Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Care home residents to enjoy new sensory garden

PUBLISHED: 16:02 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 01 June 2019

Lady Agnew cuts the ribbon to open the new sensory garden watched by Gina Dormer (left) and Amanda Skinner.Picture:Newman Associates PR

Lady Agnew cuts the ribbon to open the new sensory garden watched by Gina Dormer (left) and Amanda Skinner.Picture:Newman Associates PR

Archant

Visually-impaired people in a Norwich care home can spend their summer enjoying a new sensory garden - thanks to the generosity of a former resident's family.

The new sensory garden at the NNAB's Thomas Tawell House care home.Picture:Newman Associates PRThe new sensory garden at the NNAB's Thomas Tawell House care home.Picture:Newman Associates PR

High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Agnew of Oulton officially opened the new garden at the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind's (NNAB) Magpie Road premises.

You may also want to watch:

It is home to the Thomas Tawell House care home and 20 supported housing flats, which will all be able to enjoy the new garden that features fragrant plants as well as textural plants which are designed to be touched.

NNAB chief executive Gina Dormer said: "For visually-impaired people, stimulating their other senses is so important, so this sensory garden will be very much appreciated by our residents and visitors.

"It has taken 18 months of fundraising and hard work by our maintenance team to create this fabulous garden, but that effort will give people here many years of pleasure."

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King’s Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant

City community left shaken by unexplained deaths

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Motorist twice the drink drive limit crashes car into ditch

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists