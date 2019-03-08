Care home residents to enjoy new sensory garden

Lady Agnew cuts the ribbon to open the new sensory garden watched by Gina Dormer (left) and Amanda Skinner.Picture:Newman Associates PR Archant

Visually-impaired people in a Norwich care home can spend their summer enjoying a new sensory garden - thanks to the generosity of a former resident's family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new sensory garden at the NNAB's Thomas Tawell House care home.Picture:Newman Associates PR The new sensory garden at the NNAB's Thomas Tawell House care home.Picture:Newman Associates PR

High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Agnew of Oulton officially opened the new garden at the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind's (NNAB) Magpie Road premises.

You may also want to watch:

It is home to the Thomas Tawell House care home and 20 supported housing flats, which will all be able to enjoy the new garden that features fragrant plants as well as textural plants which are designed to be touched.

NNAB chief executive Gina Dormer said: "For visually-impaired people, stimulating their other senses is so important, so this sensory garden will be very much appreciated by our residents and visitors.

"It has taken 18 months of fundraising and hard work by our maintenance team to create this fabulous garden, but that effort will give people here many years of pleasure."