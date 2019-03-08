Search

Care home residents design butterflies for major charity art installation

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 06 June 2019

Brooke House residents and staff display their finished butterflies for the Benjamin Foundation Flight for Youth art installation. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Brooke House residents and staff display their finished butterflies for the Benjamin Foundation Flight for Youth art installation. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Elderly care homes residents have been getting creative as part of a major art installation to mark the 25th anniversary of a charity that helps young people.

Residents at Oaklands Care Home, at Scole, near Diss paint their butterflies. Picture: Kingsley HealthcareResidents at Oaklands Care Home, at Scole, near Diss paint their butterflies. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The Benjamin Foundation was established in 1994 to help young people across Norfolk and Suffolk, with projects including the prevention of youth homelessness, helping families to build stronger relationships or providing positive activities for those with limited opportunities.

To mark its milestone anniversary, the charity is a creating a high profile art installations called Flight for Youth, featuring up to 25,000 glazed pottery butterflies glazed in the charity's four distinct colours - pink, purple, orange or red.

Among those involved in the mass art project are the residents at all 30 care homes run by Kingsley Healthcare who have been busy painting ceramic butterflies.

The company has homes in Norwich, Wroxham, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Scole, Brooke, Bungay, Griston, Yaxley, Eye and Hoxne, and residents at Oaklands Care Home, at Scole, near Diss were among those to take part.

A set of the ceramic butterflies representing the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: Denise BradleyA set of the ceramic butterflies representing the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

Sue McBroom, manager of Brooke House, Kingsley's residential care home in Brooke, said: "It's been a really fun art project for our residents and we are hoping to go and see the finished art installation in Norwich."

The public are being invited to purchase a butterfly but before taking receipt of their commemorative piece the butterflies are being used to create two dramatic installations, at The Assembly House and Holkham Hall. In addition, the public are being invited to buy a plain butterfly and decorate it themselves.

The Suffolk-based care company is itself celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019 and agreed to the major sponsorship deal with The Benjamin Foundation to mark it.

Tony Ing, left, chief executive, with from second left, Colin Lang, special projects manager; Richard Draper, founder; and Julian Wright, chairman; at the launch of the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: Denise BradleyTony Ing, left, chief executive, with from second left, Colin Lang, special projects manager; Richard Draper, founder; and Julian Wright, chairman; at the launch of the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Kingsley's CEO Daya Thayan has made a significant donation to the charity's £100,000 appeal. Staff at its care homes and head office - Kingsley House in Lowestoft - will also be organising fundraising events throughout the year.

Colin Lang, Benjamin Foundation special projects manager, who has created the appeal, said: "When planning how to mark our anniversary we decided that it must be something that anyone could be a part of and we couldn't be more thrilled to see the residents at Kingsley Healthcare getting so involved.

"They have come up with some fabulous designs and it's lovely to see the joy on their faces as they create their masterpieces!"

The colour glazed artworks and the plain butterflies are available on-line at benjaminfoundation.co.uk/flight-for-youth/

