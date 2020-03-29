Search

‘Through-the-window’ performance at care home keeps residents entertained in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:31 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 29 March 2020

Andy performs for residents behind glass doors. PHOTO: Park House Care Home

A Great Yarmouth care home is entertaining its residents with live garden music - behind clear glass doors and with some hefty speakers.

Andy performs for residents behind glass doors. PHOTO: Park House Care HomeAndy performs for residents behind glass doors. PHOTO: Park House Care Home

One of Park House’s favourite entertainers, Andrew John Hayes, has been using his one hour daily outing to maintain residents’ routine as social distancing measures are tightened.

By pitching himself on the patio on the other side of the glass windows, complete with amp, microphone and guitar, residents are able to have their regular entertainment from the safety of their armchairs.

Park House manager Sara Pearce said: “Andy has been coming to sing at Park House for a number of years. He usually comes on a Friday.

“Over the years he has grown very fond of the residents and has been deeply saddened when we have unfortunately lost any of our Park family.

“He is especially fond of a lady called Olive, and helped us to plan her 104th birthday, coming in to sing for her on her big day,

“He brought his drum kit so that she could play it, as drumming is one of her favourite things to do when music is playing.

“He was devastated to learn that the pandemic was going to affect his time with the residents - so we’ve worked it out in a way that means he can still come and residents can still enjoy their time with him.”

Olive said the through-the-window performance was “brilliant” and that Andy was “her trusted friend”.

Another resident, Joyce, said: “It was such a lovely thing to do in these difficult times, I do prefer it when you can see him with no window though”.

