Man, 81 set for plea hearing over care home death of wife

PUBLISHED: 14:24 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 01 September 2019

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

A new court hearing is set to be held into the case of an 81-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a care home in Costessey.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home at Dereham Road, Costessey on Friday, July 12.

Her husband Mick Virgo, with whom she lived in Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a Home Office post-mortem examination which showed Mrs Virgo had died following compression of the neck.

The case, which is scheduled for trial on January 6 2020, is listed for plea and trial preparation in court 10 on Monday morning.

Virgo is not expected to attend the hearing.

People living in Buxton, a village between Norwich and Aylsham, have spoken of their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Neighbours said Mrs Virgo was a "lovely old lady" who would be missed by those who knew her.

