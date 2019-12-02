Search

Care home hosting visually-impaired people this Christmas to reduce loneliness

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 December 2019

NNAB chief executive Gina Dormer (left) and Thomas Tawell House manager Sam Capper getting ready to welcome visually-impaired guests to the NNAB home this Christmas. Picture: NNAB

NNAB

A care home will be hosting visually-impaired people this Christmas Day who would otherwise be spending the festive period on their own.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind's (NNAB) Thomas Tawell House on Magpie Road, Norwich, will serve Christmas lunch and tea to the 12 guests, who will enjoy traditional entertainment.

It is part of an ongoing project by the charity to tackle the problem of social isolation among those living with sight loss.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the NNAB, said: "Christmas is the time when loneliness and isolation is most keenly felt, and we wanted to do something for some of those who would otherwise be spending the day on their own.

"Our role as a charity is to help visually-impaired people lead independent and fulfilled lives, and our practical and emotional support happens every day - Christmas day included."

