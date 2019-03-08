Firefighters evacuate care home after blaze breaks out

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

A care home was evacuated in the early hours after a fire broke out in the building.

The fire broke out at Thorp House care home, in the village of Grimston, near Watton, at 12.20am on Wednesday, November 13.

Firefighters from Watton, Hingham, Attleborough and East Harling were called to the fire in the kitchen of the building in Church Road.

Almost 40 people, including residents, were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used hoses to quell the flames.

They also used a thermal imaging camera to help make sure the fire had been completely dealt with.

Crews had finished their work by just before 1.10am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the damage to the home had been "minimal".