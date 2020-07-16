Normal Sunday service resumes at care home

Care home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston House Archant

A Lowestoft care home has found an innovative way of engaging residents amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

While staff at Harleston House care home would normally take residents to church for Sunday service, the recent lockdown has put this on hold.

So, not wanting the residents to miss out on the church services, staff at the care home in Park Road decided to hold regular church services at the home – with the residents running it themselves.

The service has featured various themes, which includes companionship, wellbeing, friendship, and most recently love.

With the care home residents selecting three hymns for everyone to sing during the service, organ style music is played through the speakers to create the feeling of being in a church.

Poems and readings are also chosen and performed by the residents during the service.

A candle is lit at the beginning of the service and blown out following the Lord’s Prayer, which residents and staff say together.

At the end there is a pause for reflection time before the service ends.

And after the service the residents enjoy their morning coffee like they would have done after church.

Gareth Harding, activity co-ordinator at Harleston House, said: “Even though some restrictions are starting to be lifted we will continue to carry on with the home’s service as they are very person centred and it’s a lovely activity to experience together”.