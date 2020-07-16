Search

Advanced search

Normal Sunday service resumes at care home

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 16 July 2020

Care home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston House

Care home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston House

Archant

A Lowestoft care home has found an innovative way of engaging residents amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Care home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston HouseCare home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston House

While staff at Harleston House care home would normally take residents to church for Sunday service, the recent lockdown has put this on hold.

So, not wanting the residents to miss out on the church services, staff at the care home in Park Road decided to hold regular church services at the home – with the residents running it themselves.

Care home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston HouseCare home residents have been leading the church services at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft. Pictures: Harleston House

The service has featured various themes, which includes companionship, wellbeing, friendship, and most recently love.

With the care home residents selecting three hymns for everyone to sing during the service, organ style music is played through the speakers to create the feeling of being in a church.

Poems and readings are also chosen and performed by the residents during the service.

A candle is lit at the beginning of the service and blown out following the Lord’s Prayer, which residents and staff say together.

At the end there is a pause for reflection time before the service ends.

And after the service the residents enjoy their morning coffee like they would have done after church.

Gareth Harding, activity co-ordinator at Harleston House, said: “Even though some restrictions are starting to be lifted we will continue to carry on with the home’s service as they are very person centred and it’s a lovely activity to experience together”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Fears for children as cannabis sweets hit Norfolk

Norfolk Police have issued a warning over cannabis sweets. Picture: Norfolk Police

Holidaymakers face ‘chaotic scene’ as boats return to Broads

Chaos on the River Yare at Reedham Bridge as holiday makers in hire boats wait at the bank when the bridge opened to let other craft through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant