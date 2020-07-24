Air ambulance attends cardiac arrest at Norfolk prison
PUBLISHED: 15:06 24 July 2020
An air ambulance was called after a person suffered a cardiac arrest at a Norfolk prison.
East of England Air Ambulance, a land ambulance and rapid response vehicles were sent to HM Prison Bure, in Badesfield.
Paramedics received a call at 11.40am this morning.
An East of England Ambulance service spokesman confirmed a person had suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
