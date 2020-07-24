Search

Air ambulance attends cardiac arrest at Norfolk prison

PUBLISHED: 15:06 24 July 2020

HMP Bure. Picture: Colin Finch

HMP Bure. Picture: Colin Finch

An air ambulance was called after a person suffered a cardiac arrest at a Norfolk prison.

East of England Air Ambulance, a land ambulance and rapid response vehicles were sent to HM Prison Bure, in Badesfield.

Paramedics received a call at 11.40am this morning.

An East of England Ambulance service spokesman confirmed a person had suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

