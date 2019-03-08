Search

Coastal caravan owners urged to evacuate due to flooding fears

PUBLISHED: 12:47 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 30 September 2019

Caravan owners have been urged to evacuate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Caravan owners have been urged to evacuate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Caravan owners on a stretch of the Norfolk coast are being urged to evacuate due to flooding fears.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued the warning for Hunstanton, Heacham and Snettisham which could see 3,000 properties evacuated.

Included are properties and caravans between the two sea defences between Hunstanton and Snettisham.

The Precautionary Evacuation Notice (PEN) has been issued due to a combination of a high tide at 8.40am on Tuesday, October 1 and north-westerly winds up-to force six which could cause flooding.

The EA said: "People should leave caravans and properties in the area between the hours of 7am and 10am on Tuesday October 1 and not return until it is safe to do so.

"Please remember to take any medication, pets and anything urgent you may require in the next 48 hours with you. The evacuation is precautionary and is issued to allow an orderly and safe evacuation."

Of the 3,000 properties the EA believes 20pc, 600, are currently occupied.

Flooding updates can be found at flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

