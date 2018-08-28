Search

Blaze tackled on caravan site

PUBLISHED: 17:12 24 November 2018

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Lowestoft tackled the caravan blaze in Kessingland. Picture: Nick Butcher

A stretch of road was temporarily closed to northbound traffic as firefighters dealt with a caravan blaze.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations were called out at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 24, to deal with the blaze on Romany Lane in Kessingland.

The A12 at Kessingland was closed to northbound traffic for a short while as firefighters worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out at 3.30pm and the incident was all dealt with fairly quickly, by 4.11pm.

“The call-out was to a caravan fire on the caravan site at Romany Lane in Kessingland.

“When crews arrived at the scene the caravan was well alight but firefighters quickly put out the flames using a hose reel jet and made the scene safe.”

Police also attended the scene as the A12 northbound lane was temporarily closed.

