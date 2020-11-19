Search

Caravan and garage catch fire by A47

PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 19 November 2020

A general view of Lynn Road, East Winch, where a caravan and garage have caight fire. Picture: Google

A general view of Lynn Road, East Winch, where a caravan and garage have caight fire. Picture: Google

A caravan and garage went up in flames by the A47.

The blaze on Lynn Road, East Winch, near King’s Lynn, broke out at around 3.30pm today.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesperson said a caravan and garage were on fire and four crews - three from Lynn and one from Terrington - remain at the scene.

The A47 was closed soon after 3.40pm but reopened an hour later, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

They said several ambulances were called but everyone was accounted for and the incident appeared to be accidental.

More to follow.

