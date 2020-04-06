Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period.

Drivers who have not driven their car since the coronavirus lockdown could suffer a false start when they next get behind the wheel, a breakdown rescue provider has warned.

Car batteries can to become flat, according to the RAC, during the two week nonessential travel ban.

If this happens, the car will not start which means a jump-start is needed or a call for breakdown assistance.

RAC spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “Many people will find their cars have flat batteries as a result of them being left idle for two weeks.

“This is an unfortunate consequence of the ‘stay at home’ advice and something we’re dealing with on a daily basis.”

Using a car for short journeys does not allow enough time to recharge batteries.

Department for Transport figures show that road traffic has fallen by around two-thirds in the past three weeks, indicating that many cars are no longer being used regularly.

Households with two cars are advised to alternate between them.