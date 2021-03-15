Car with four flat tyres seized by police
Published: 10:31 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM March 15, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver with four flat tyres and no licence was caught on the coast by police.
The car attracted the attention of an officer on shift in Great Yarmouth at around 10pm on Sunday and was subsequently seized.
The vehicle had four underinflated tyres, one of which had the ply/cord exposed. The driver, who had no licence, also had no MOT following its expiry three months ago.
In a tweet by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team, officers said the car was confiscated and the driver issued with a road traffic offence.