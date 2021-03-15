Car with four flat tyres seized by police

Published: 10:31 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM March 15, 2021

A car in Great Yarmouth was seized by police after it transpired the car had no MOT and deflated tyres - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver with four flat tyres and no licence was caught on the coast by police.

The car attracted the attention of an officer on shift in Great Yarmouth at around 10pm on Sunday and was subsequently seized.

One of the car's tyres had the cord/ply exposed - Credit: NSRAPT

The vehicle had four underinflated tyres, one of which had the ply/cord exposed. The driver, who had no licence, also had no MOT following its expiry three months ago.

In a tweet by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team, officers said the car was confiscated and the driver issued with a road traffic offence.

#PC880 had only been in Great Yarmouth for 20mins when this vehicle caught his attention. The MOT had expired 3months ago, all 4 tyres were underinflated, 1 with the ply/cord exposed. Then to top it off the driver had no licence. #Seized #TOR pic.twitter.com/5OTMhRjDPG — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 14, 2021



