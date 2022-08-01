News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Wowsers' - Car falls off transporter while travelling through Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:43 PM August 1, 2022
The Vauxhall Corsa after it was found by police.

The Vauxhall Corsa after it was found by police. - Credit: Lowestoft police

A car has fallen off a transporter while driving on a busy Lowestoft road.

Police found the Vauxhall Corsa on Victoria Road in the town on Wednesday, July 27, after it fell from a transporter lorry.

But seemingly the fall was not noticed by the truck driver who continued on his way without noticing he had lost a car.

No one was injured in the incident.

The car on Victoria Road in Lowestoft.

The car on Victoria Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft police

A police spokesman wrote on Facebook: "Sometimes I forget my keys, sometimes I forget to buy milk, on the odd occasion I forget to feed the dog in the morning, but wowsers this driver really has had a nightmare.

"The transporter didn’t stop and continued on its journey unaware one of his Jenga pieces had fallen off. 

"If there ever is a Convoy remake and I really hope there is, I don’t think Kris Kristofferson is going to have any competition for the role with this driver."

Officers are now looking for anyone who saw the incident to contact them via www.suffolk.police.uk quoting CAD SC-27072022-183.

