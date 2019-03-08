Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Archant

Coastguard rescue volunteers were called to help the occupants of a car on a flooded Norfolk coast road following a 999 call.

Humber Coastguard was alerted at shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday (May 4) that the vehicle that had become stuck on Beach Road in Brancaster that had become flooded.

A section of the road, which leads from Brancaster towards the coast and the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club on the beachside, had become flooded following heavy rain and strong winds.

Members of Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were called in to assist the car occupants who made their way safely away from car and on to dry land. The driver was given safety advice and the vehicle was recovered.