Truck to the rescue as car stranded in flood water

A car got stuck under the bridge in Green Lane, in Thorpe St Andrews. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Three men were in deep water when their car became stranded in a flood under a bridge.

The dark Vauxhall Corsa was partly submerged in water at around 10.30am on Thursday November, 28 under the railway bridge on Green Lane in Thorpe St Andrew.

Three men - Max Hampton, Billy Lewis and Calvin Smith - were in the car.

They called a recovery vehicle, which slowly towed the car to safety.

This is the second time in the space of a month a car has become trapped in the same spot.

In October, a man believed to be in his 70s had to be rescued after his car got caught in flood water.

