Truck to the rescue as car stranded in flood water

PUBLISHED: 17:34 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 28 November 2019

A car got stuck under the bridge in Green Lane, in Thorpe St Andrews. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Three men were in deep water when their car became stranded in a flood under a bridge.

The dark Vauxhall Corsa was partly submerged in water at around 10.30am on Thursday November, 28 under the railway bridge on Green Lane in Thorpe St Andrew.

Three men - Max Hampton, Billy Lewis and Calvin Smith - were in the car.

They called a recovery vehicle, which slowly towed the car to safety.

This is the second time in the space of a month a car has become trapped in the same spot.

In October, a man believed to be in his 70s had to be rescued after his car got caught in flood water.

Read more: Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water



