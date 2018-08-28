Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Police have warned drivers to slow down after officers witnessed a car spin while they were dealing with another incident.

Officers were dealing with four separate crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), also known as the Broadland Northway, from around 5pm.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Due to the snow showers we have been dealing with a four vehicle RTC on the NDR #A1270. Whilst dealing with this collision a vehicle had spun out on the opposite carriageway.”

There were no injuries in the crashes, but firefighters did cut people free.

Stuart Prophet tweeted: “My mum and son were in the Jaguar that was one of the crashed cars. Luckily they were not injured. Thank you to all the emergency services who helped. Especially the police officer who walked them along the NDR to my car in the traffic.”