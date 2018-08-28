Search

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

PUBLISHED: 08:19 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:05 27 December 2018

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Archant

A car carrying Christmas presents was destroyed after a crash on the A47.

Breckland police tweeted just before 10pm on Wednesday to say officers had attended the three-vehicle crash on the A47 earlier that night.

They said one family had been taken to hospital, while their car, which contained Christmas gifts, was “ruined”.

But they said an officer later delivered the gifts to a relative living nearby, and that there were no serious injuries sustained in the crash.

More to follow.

