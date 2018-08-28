Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google Archant

A car carrying Christmas presents was destroyed after a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers dealt with a 3 vehicle RTC on the A47 tonight, 1 family had to attend hospital, their car was ruined, #Christmas gifts within. Officers later delivered those gifts to a local relative #SpreadingChristmasCheer #NotYourUsualSleigh Thankfully no serious injuries Sgt1494 — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) December 26, 2018

Breckland police tweeted just before 10pm on Wednesday to say officers had attended the three-vehicle crash on the A47 earlier that night.

They said one family had been taken to hospital, while their car, which contained Christmas gifts, was “ruined”.

But they said an officer later delivered the gifts to a relative living nearby, and that there were no serious injuries sustained in the crash.

More to follow.

Check our live travel map for information before you travel.