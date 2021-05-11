News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car park reopens after resurfacing, offering three hours' free parking

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:55 AM May 11, 2021   
Paul Kunes

Paul Kunes at the revamped car park at The Walks - Credit: BCKLWN

A car park at a football ground has been resurfaced after it was taken back under the control of the local council.

Drainage has also been improved at  the car park at The Walks stadium on Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn.

The car park, which was previously leased to King's Lynn Town Football Club, was in a very poor state of repair. West Norfolk council has created a surface suitable not only for cars but also for coaches when the car park is used by the football club for visiting teams.

Paul Kunes, the council's cabinet member for commercial services, said: "The Walks car park has been in poor condition for a number of years, with deep potholes in many areas.  The car park was also afflicted by the occasional abandoned car. With a total resurfacing and general tidy up it looks much more attractive and welcoming and also now has the benefit of CCTV coverage.  I am also pleased to say that we have been able to retain a free parking period for many users of the park."

The Walks car park is now part of King's Lynn's long-stay parking portfolio.  Visitors can park free for three hours by putting their registration number into the machine.  This is designed specifically to enable frequent users of The Walks park to continue to enjoy facilities within The Walks as they did previously, predominantly free of charge.

Anyone wishing to stay longer, or wanting to return before the no-return-within-3-hours-period has expired, can simply enter their registration number into the machine and pay for an extension of time.

The car park will still be used by King's Lynn Fown Football Club when they are hosting fixtures and other events.  Local signage at the entrance of the car park will advise of restrictions to parking on these days.

Long-term parking permits are available for the car park, but the parking restrictions, that apply for home games and other events at the football club, will still apply and permit holders should check the entrance signage regularly.
 

King's Lynn News

