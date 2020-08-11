Search

Unexploded device discovered in beach car park

PUBLISHED: 11:02 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 11 August 2020

An unexploded device has been found at a carpark at Horsey Gap. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

An unexploded device has been discovered in a car park on the Norfolk coast.

Police were called after an unexploded device was discovered at Horsey Gap beach car park. Picture: James BassPolice were called after an unexploded device was discovered at Horsey Gap beach car park. Picture: James Bass

Police are currently on scene at Horsey Gap, between Hemsby and Happisburgh, following reports of an unexploded device being found in the beach car park.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called just before 9am on Tuesday, August 11, after the device was discovered.

The Horsey Gap beach car park has been closed, and a cordon will be put in place as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been contacted and will be going out to assess the item.

The public are asked to avoid the area while the device is safely contained and assessed.

