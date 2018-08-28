Search

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 26 January 2019

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Archant

Motorists faced disruption after a busy junction on the A11 had to be partially closed after a car flipped over on to a roundabout.

Early morning traffic near Attleborough was hampered while emergency services dealt with the car that had completely flipped over on to its roof.

Passing motorists described seeing the car completely upside down in the middle of the Breckland Lodge roundabout.

The two lane junction had been partially closed at around 8am while the vehicle was being recovered.

The so called ‘stag roundabout’ is the same location where shocking footage, caught by a camera on the helmet of a motorcyclist last September, showed a van hitting the roundabout at speed and launching into the air before crashing down on the traffic island.

The dramatic video footage made headlines around the world.

