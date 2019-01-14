Search

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns in King’s Lynn

14 January, 2019 - 08:59
The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Tiredness and slippery roads don’t mix. That’s the warning from police after a car overturned in King’s Lynn today.

Goodwins Road was closed for more than an hour after the vehicle overturned at around 7am.

Firefighters were called to clear up spilt fuel. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police tweeted: “A lucky escape for a driver this morning on Goodwins Road. Thankfully only very minor injuries. Slippery roads and tiredness don’t mix.”

