Man injured after Peugeot overturns on A146

Emergency services were called out following a single vehicle crash on the A146 Barnby Bends on Thursday, July 9. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man was taken to hospital after a car overturned on a busy road.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) were called out following the early morning crash on the A146 Beccles Road.

The single vehicle crash on Barnby Bends happened just before 5.50am on Thursday, July 9.

With the vehicle on its roof when emergency services arrived at the scene, one side of the road was blocked as recovery took place.

A police spokesman said: “We were called just before 5.50am this morning, to reports of a single-vehicle RTC on Beccles Road, Barnby, near to the Equestrian Centre.

“A blue Peugeot 206 had overturned and one side of the road was blocked.

“The driver was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston having sustained an injury to his hand and pain to his neck.”

The scene was clear by around 8.50am, after the car was recovered and an oil spill was removed.