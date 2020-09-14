A47 reopens after burning car closed it for almost two hours

The A47 at Postwick. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The A47 has reopened after it was closed for nearly two hours while emergency services tackled a car fire.

Emergency services were called to Postwick, on the edge of Norwich, at just after 6pm today (Monday, September 14).

The road was closed westbound between Trowse and Postwick, while a lane was shut on the eastbound carriageway.

Norfolk police tweeted that they were dealing with a car fire, while Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also went to the scene.

Police had warned motorists they should expect heavy traffic and delays in both directions and urged drivers to “approach with care and avoid the area if possible.”

Diversions were put in place until the road reopened at just before 8pm.