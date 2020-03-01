Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi Archant

A car burst into flames on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 8.15pm this evening (Sunday March, 1).

The fire broke out on a section of the NDR near to the A47 slip road in Postwick.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were sent to the scene, and used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Norfolk fire service said the road was blocked initially while smoke was travelling up the highway.

Police were also on the scene.

The ambulance service were not called and nobody was injured.