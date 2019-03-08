Search

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

PUBLISHED: 14:03 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 08 April 2019

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

Dramatic footage shows a car ablaze in Norwich city centre.

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: ArchantA car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

It happened at around 12.49pm on Grape’s Hill, in the bus lane heading towards the roundabout.

Police had to close the road in both directions while fire crews battled the blaze, but it has since reopened northbound, away from the roundabout.

The owner of the car managed to escape and said he had experienced nothing but trouble with the vehicle since he bought it second hand.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews from Carrow and Earlham were on the scene, using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and wearing breathing apparatus. They added it was a diesel car.

