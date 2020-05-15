Search

Advanced search

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 May 2020

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Archant

A keyworker whose car erupted into flames is urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa RushmerPolice are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Theresa Rushmer, 56, from Gorleston, said she and her husband awoke to find that her blue Nissan was on fire at 1.10am on Thursday May 14.

The couple, who live at the bottom end of Fredrick Road, near Church Road, said they heard a loud “boom” as the car’s tyre exploded, with smoke and heat damage rendering the car unusable.

Police said the fire is being treated as arson.

Ms Rushmer said: “There wasn’t enough forensic evidence at the time to say it was definitively arson.

“Police and the fire brigade floated the idea it could be an electrical fault, but the fire began at the rear of the vehicle which is unusual if an electrical fault is to blame.

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa RushmerPolice are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

“I’m desperately hoping it was an electrical fault but it’s very suspicious if it was, as my little car has always served me well and I’ve never had any problems with it.

“Nothing seemed amiss when I drove it home at 10pm just a few hours before.

“You don’t want to think that somebody has set your car alight for no reason at all, but maybe that is what has happened.

“Nobody was following me home or anything so I can’t imagine who must have done it.”

Ms Rushmer, who was sleeping after her 15-hour shift as a care worker at Broadlands Residential Home in Oulton Broad, said the whole ordeal was “terrifying” and that she had not been able to sleep after fire crews left her home at 1.30am

“It’s really not what you need after a long shift - to hear your husband shouting upstairs that my lovely little car has gone up in flames.

“The worst part was that we couldn’t do anything about it - we just had to stand there and watch it burn.”

Ms Rushmer said that in the meantime she had been given a seven-day courtesy car and was trying to pull the money together to get a replacement one.

Police are investigating and have asked any witnesses to call 101 quoting crime reference 36/31393/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

This five-bedroom home in Kessingland is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heart-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24