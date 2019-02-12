Lotus look to demolish Second World War tower to build clubhouse
PUBLISHED: 13:59 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 04 March 2019
Lotus are looking to demolish a Second World War watchtower to create a clubhouse.
The tower, dating back to 1941, was used for track training days until last year when it became unsuitable.
The car manufacturer, based in Hethel, wants to convert the tower into a club house for the driving academy as part of its Phase 1A Project.
In plans submitted to South Norfolk Council, MLM Consulting Engineers explains that the tower is in a poor condition with the lower sections needing replacing.
It says: “The floor slab, understood to have been constructed during the Second World War has been shown to incorporate poor quality concrete with substantial voids present along with severely corroded reinforcement.
“Whilst specialist concrete repairs could be carried out, it is very difficult to assess the full scope of these works or an accurate budget cost.”
The demolition date would be April 1.